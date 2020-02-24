|
|
Shirley Rose Fisk
Susquehanna, PA - Shirley Rose Fisk, 78, of Susquehanna, PA, went to be with her Jesus on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Shirley was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband Floyd of 62 years; two daughters Julie Dutton and Dayna Stark; son Dayton Fisk; as well as ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Shirley loved spending her time with family. She will be thought of every day until we meet together in our heavenly homes forever, and until then she'll be forever in our heart.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lanesboro Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Setzer officiating.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020