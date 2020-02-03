Services
K L Sharp Funeral Home
5736 Telephone Rd Ext
Cincinnatus, NY 13040
(607) 863-3900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Berkshire United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Berkshire United Methodist Church
Shirley Simmons Obituary
Shirley Simmons

Berkshire, NY - Shirley S. (Sharp) Simmons, 88, of Berkshire, NY, joined her husband on February 2, 2020, after a brief illness.

Shirley was a lifetime resident of Berkshire. Born on October 26, 1931 to the late Henry D. and Leona Westfall Sharp, she was a 1949 graduate of Newark Valley Central School. She devoted many years to helping manage and run the family farm. She also held ceramic classes in her home for many years. She was a member of the Berkshire United Methodist Church until its closing; she then returned to her childhood church at the East Berkshire United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Berkshire Auxiliary and had recently been honored for 55 years of service. She was also a member of the Berkshire Reading Club and Valley Quilters and had made several quilts and, for many years, made the quilt that was raffled at the Berkshire Heritage Day Celebration.

She is survived by her children, William "Jim" (Cheryl) Simmons, Diana (Craig) Mueller, and Michael (Mary Beth) Simmons; her grandchildren, Autumn (John) Lavine, Cherish Belle (Timothy) Sandvoss, William E. (Paula) Simmons, Jessica (Jeff) Smith, Douglas (Danielle) Mueller, Michael (April) Simmons, and Allison Simmons; great-grandchildren, Riley and Zechariah Lavine, Cherish Nicole, Allyah, April, Kathryn, and William C. Simmons, Alexander, Hannah and Ryan Smith, Gianna Mueller, Aiden, Blake and Trevor Simmons. She also leaves behind her siblings, Barbara (Gale) Ryan, Robert (June) Sharp, Sr., Roger (Barbara) Sharp, Lorraine (Charles Gallia) Hobbie, and Janet Ricci; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William G. Simmons on October 9, 2013; and a brother, Henry E. Sharp on August 3, 2013.

The family will be present to receive friends at the E. Berkshire United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Viki Andrews officiating. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Shirley may be directed to the Berkshire Free Library, P.O. Box 151, Berkshire, NY 13736. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
