Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
115 E 9th Street,
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Shirley Sokolinsky Obituary
Shirley Sokolinsky

Littleton, NC - Mrs. Shirley Sokolinsky, age 77, of Littleton, NC, unexpectedly passed away on February 7, 2019. She did not want to leave her family and friends because she loved us so much but God needed her more.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Sokolinsky; Son, Mark Sokolinsky; Daughter, Denise Martin; Grandsons, Kenneth and Joseph Martin, Gavin and Aidan Sokolinsky; Brother, Leo Lake; Sisters, Kathleen Murray and Marion McComb; and numerous extended family and friends who all loved and adored her.

A memorial service will be held in Shirley's honor to celebrate her amazing life on the following date:

Date: Friday, March 1, 2019

Time: 11:00 am

Place: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Address: 115 E 9th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

There will be a reception in the community hall next to the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Shirley Sokolinsky Memorial Fund" at Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2019
