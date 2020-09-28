Shirley Uhrinec



Endwell - Shirley Uhrinec, 93, went to be with Jesus and the angels on September 26, 2020.



She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Uhrinec, parents, William and Aleda Curry, daughter Nancy Uhrinec, sons John Uhrinec and Jerry Uhrinec, precious granddaughter Lisa Uhrinec, brother William Curry Jr and sister Vivian Wagner.



She is survived by her children, Judee (Joe) Behil, Joseph (Erika) Uhrinec and James (Melody) Uhrinec. Her grandchildren Julie (Rich) Knapp and James (Nancy) Uhrinec and her great grandchildren Shyanne, Richard and Mitchell Knapp. Sister-in law Mary Lou Curry and several nieces, nephews, cousins: and her extended Behil Family.



She graduated from Union Endicott High School and was employed by the Maine Endwell School district as manager of the cafeteria at Homer Brink.



Shirley was a long time devoted member of the Church of the Holy Family, singing in the choir, teaching religious education and was an active participant for the Perpetual Adoration Chapel. She was also a member and Minister of the Secular Franciscan Order. Shirley was a gifted seamstress, avid collector and never saw a porcelain doll she didn't want to bring home.



A funeral Mass for Shirley will be held on Friday October 2nd at 11:00 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday at church, from 9:00 AM until Mass time at 11:00.









