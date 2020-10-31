Shirley W DaileyEndicott -Shirley W. Dailey, 93, of Endicott went to be with our Lord on October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William Dailey. She will be missed by sons, Larry of Endicott, NY, Joel of New Orleans, LA, Brian of Cortland, NY, (Nancy) and Michael (Patricia) of Baltimore, MD; granddaughters Allison Eckhardt (Jason) of New Providence NJ, Jennifer Dailey of Albany, NY, Hannah Dailey of New Orleans, LA, Isabelle Dailey of New Orleans, LA, and two great-granddaughters of New Providence, NJ. She was a retired teacher from Maine Endwell School District and a member of West Broome/Eastern Tioga Retired Teachers, as well as a member of the Tuscarora Chapter D.A.R. She attended First United Methodist Church where she married William 71 years ago. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Shirley can be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 53 McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.