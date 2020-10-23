1/1
Shirleyann Casterlin
Shirleyann Casterlin

Binghamton - Shirleyann Casterlin, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Charles & Gertrude Webb and sister Sallie Connelly. She is survived by her son Mark Nowak and Michelle Slofkosky and Brian Casterlin and his wife Monica; grandson Alex; brother-in-law Bob Connelly; nephew Sean Connelly and his wife Kelly and their children Duncan & Katherine.

Shirley was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and always enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially Alex.

A Private Graveside Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
