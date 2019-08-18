Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church
53 Baxter Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church
53 Baxter Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simeon Peet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Deacon Simeon C. (Terry) Peet


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Deacon Simeon C. (Terry) Peet Obituary
Rev. Deacon Simeon (Terry) C. Peet

Binghamton - Rev. Deacon Simeon (Terry) C. Peet, 74, of Binghamton, NY, born August 22, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, August 16,2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a 23 year battle with cancer. Fr. Simeon was predeceased by his parents, Charles H. Peet Jr. and Grace L. Terry and friend of 45 years, Peter H. Bridge. He is survived by best friend, Ronald L. Clupper of Binghamton and Gail Schmick, a younger brother, Charles H. III (Carmen Urquizo Gamarra) of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada and Cusco, Peru, a cousin Randy Bennett Robinson (Aaron) of Shohola, PA and many good friends. Fr. Simeon attended Johnson City secondary schools, was graduated from Georgetown University's School of Language and Linguistics in 1967 and did graduate work in biblical Hebrew and Aramaic for three years at The Catholic University of America's Department of Semitic and Egyptian Languages and Literatures and Koine Greek at the University of Richmond; he studied and read many languages, but spoke only a few. He retired from the Library of Congress in April 2000 after 33 years of service having been head of the Hispanic Acquisitions Program for more than a decade. His interests included early ecclesiastical history, Byzantine studies, Middle American Indians, philately, genealogy, art, bicycling, birding, Carder Steuben glass, wine, single malt Scotch whiskies, art and classical music; with Peter Bridge, he created a bequest of over 200 works of art and an complementary endowment to the Binghamton University Art Museum to support conservation and curation; he was an inveterate traveler in all 50 states and more than 50 countries, with a particular love for Italy and the American Southwest, author of nine books, editor of three, and author of numerous articles in various journals. He relocated to his hometown area in late 2004 and was ordained to the Holy Diaconate in 2012. In spite of his growing infirmities he continued an active schedule of his diaconal ministry up until a few days of his passing.

A Funeral Service will be offered on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 10am at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 53 Baxter Street, Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at Church on Tuesday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dormition Orthodox Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simeon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now