Rev. Deacon Simeon (Terry) C. Peet
Binghamton - Rev. Deacon Simeon (Terry) C. Peet, 74, of Binghamton, NY, born August 22, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, August 16,2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a 23 year battle with cancer. Fr. Simeon was predeceased by his parents, Charles H. Peet Jr. and Grace L. Terry and friend of 45 years, Peter H. Bridge. He is survived by best friend, Ronald L. Clupper of Binghamton and Gail Schmick, a younger brother, Charles H. III (Carmen Urquizo Gamarra) of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada and Cusco, Peru, a cousin Randy Bennett Robinson (Aaron) of Shohola, PA and many good friends. Fr. Simeon attended Johnson City secondary schools, was graduated from Georgetown University's School of Language and Linguistics in 1967 and did graduate work in biblical Hebrew and Aramaic for three years at The Catholic University of America's Department of Semitic and Egyptian Languages and Literatures and Koine Greek at the University of Richmond; he studied and read many languages, but spoke only a few. He retired from the Library of Congress in April 2000 after 33 years of service having been head of the Hispanic Acquisitions Program for more than a decade. His interests included early ecclesiastical history, Byzantine studies, Middle American Indians, philately, genealogy, art, bicycling, birding, Carder Steuben glass, wine, single malt Scotch whiskies, art and classical music; with Peter Bridge, he created a bequest of over 200 works of art and an complementary endowment to the Binghamton University Art Museum to support conservation and curation; he was an inveterate traveler in all 50 states and more than 50 countries, with a particular love for Italy and the American Southwest, author of nine books, editor of three, and author of numerous articles in various journals. He relocated to his hometown area in late 2004 and was ordained to the Holy Diaconate in 2012. In spite of his growing infirmities he continued an active schedule of his diaconal ministry up until a few days of his passing.
A Funeral Service will be offered on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 10am at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 53 Baxter Street, Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at Church on Tuesday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dormition Orthodox Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019