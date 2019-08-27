Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Maine American Legion Post
1390 on Rt 26
Maine, NY
Sm1 James A. McIntosh USN-Ret

Sm1 James A. McIntosh USN-Ret Obituary
SM1 James A McIntosh USN-Ret

Maine, NY - SM1 James A. McIntosh USN-Ret, formerly of Glens Falls NY, currently of Maine, NY went to his eternal sleep after a valiant fight against cancer on Friday, August 23, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Margaret, and survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Genevieve, four children; Kenneth of Albany, NY, Andrew of Binghamton NY, Elizabeth (Todd) Hollenbeck of Endicott, NY and Joseph (Eve) of Austin TX. Four grandchildren, Allyssa, Shyanna, Donovan and Tucker, and one great-granddaughter, Kacie. Two brothers, three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Queensbury High school in 1968 and Suny Cobleskill in 1970. After which he joined the Navy Reserves in 1970, became active duty from 1971-1983, and retired from the Reserves in 1992. There will be a memorial service in his honor at the Maine American Legion Post 1390 on Rt 26 in the the Town of Maine, on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 3pm. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019
