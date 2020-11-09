Sonya Myskiw Kochan
Camillus - Sonya Myskiw Kochan, 89, of Camillus, passed away Sunday at Iroquois Nursing Home. Born in Isayi Village in Lvivska Oblast, Ukraine, she and her sister were injured and displaced during WWII. In 1948, they came to Binghamton as young refugees. After moving to Syracuse, Sonya became a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Sonya was predeceased by her husband, Stephen, in 1993; infant daughter, Alexandra, in 1957; and sisters, Maria Rabinytz, Lesia Kolhan and Anna Myskiw.
Surviving are her children, Nicholas (Mary) Kochan of Liverpool, Ann (Christian) Day of Syracuse, Christine (Joseph) Serbun of Syracuse, Stephanie Kochan of Syracuse and Stephen Kochan of Auburn; grandchildren, Joseph (Lauren) Kochan, Elia (Brian) Stanfield, Joseph Serbun, Stephen (Brittany) Serbun, Michael Serbun, Nicholas Kochan and Cateryna Kochan; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Patrick Kochan, Jolee and Jedd Stanfield and Andrew and Charlotte Serbun; sister, Dominica (Frank) Annese of Saratoga Springs; and many nieces and nephews in the US and Ukraine.
Graveside services will be Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation, 2247 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622.
