Sophie FancherBinghamton - Sophie Fancher went to her eternal reward on August 13, 2020, joining the love of her life, Bob, having been married for 40 years before his passing years ago.During those 40 years, they raised 4 beautiful children.... Bob (Gail) Fancher, Debbie (Dan) Harendza, Shirley (Chuck) Hutchings, and Joe Fancher.She was very proud of her 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, who brought joy into her life.She is also survived by her brother, Stanley (Mary Anne) Antos, sister Dorothy Condo, and sister-in-law, Florence Antos.Sophie was born in Swoyersville, PA in 1932, and often talked about her years growing up there, being the 10th of 11 children.For many years she worked in the kitchen at River Mede Manor Nursing Home in Binghamton, and treated all the patients as if they were family.Being of Polish heritage, she sure knew her way around he kitchen, from making her delicious holupki, potato pancakes, and even though being Polish, her spaghetti sauce and meatballs were the best.Her favorite pastimes, especially in her later years, included playing solitaire, the old way, watching classic movies and game shows, trying to hit it big on those scratch-offs, working on the Jumble and Wordsearch in the newspaper, but her favorite was putting large jigsaw puzzles together.... just guessing, possibly hundreds!A Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, followed by burial at Bob's side in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.We ask that in the future, whenever you might buy a scratch-off , think of our mom and cross your fingers, hoping you hit the big one.God bless you, mom, and "peace out". We love and miss you, "Stella"!