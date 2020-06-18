Sophie M. SeamanBinghamton - Sophie M. Seaman died of natural causes at Willow Point Nursing Home on June 17, 2020. Her husband John Seaman, Jr. died suddenly on January 22, 1968 as did her son-in-law, Jack C. Tamulis on February 17, 2003.Sophie was a regular communicant at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church (now Holy Trinity) for over 60 years. Surviving is her daughter Shirley Seaman Tamulis and Amanda J. Marsico, her faithful and devoted companion for several years. Always dear to Sophie were Louise Rubin and Joyce Strilka.Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Corey S. VanKuren will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Spirit Cemetery, Kattelville.