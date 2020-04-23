Services
Sophie Novak

Sophie Novak Obituary
Sophie Novak

Binghamton - Sophie Novak of Binghamton, NY went to rest eternally with the Lord on April 21, 2020.

This feisty lady will be forever loved and remembered by her niece, Sheila (Vavra) Grant (Roswell, Ga) and her grandniece, Jill (Hentosz) Fink, great-grandniece., great-grandnephew, cousins and many friends. Sophie was smart and strong, outside tough, inside so gentle, with a beautiful, contagious smile, sharp wit and a passionate love for every doggie she ever met.

Sophie was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Peter Novak and sister, Marie (Novak) Vavra.

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever." (Psalm 73:26)

At Sophie's request, there will be no service. a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
