Sovila Rossi
Sovila Rossi

Vestal - Sovila B Rossi, 66, of Vestal passed away peacefully on August 29th. She was predeceased by her father Robert Rought, and her grandma Sovila Jones. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Gary Rossi, daughter Andrea Rossi, son Mark Rossi and her grandson Jackson. Also her mother Catherine Rought, Mary Evans-Sheriff (who was like a mom to her), Joseph Sheriff, her brothers Kenneth Rought,Jamie Rought, her sister Linda Memoli, and Tina Evans (who was like a sister to her). She had a very special aunt and uncle, Carla and Bill who she loved very much. Also her niece Jennifer Cass. Her best friend was Susan Welsh who was more like family to her.

She followed her passion of being a nail technician for over 10 years and made many friends along the way.

She loved going to the Casinos to gamble with her family over the years. Her favorite place to go of all time was Niagara Falls. She also enjoyed watching her soap operas. The joy in her life was her "booger butt" Jackson. She adored him so much.

We would like to thank some of the special people who mom grew close to at Bridgewater during her time there.

She did make some friends there who became like her family since they weren't able to physically be with her.

Upon mom's request there will not be a service. We are honoring her wishes.

Always make sure you hold the good memories you had with her close to your heart.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
