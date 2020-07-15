Dr. Srinivasa Prasad



Surrounded by the family permissible and hospital colleagues, many of whom became friends over 34 years of service in the Emergency Rooms of the Greater Binghamton Area, Dr. Srinivasa Prasad of Vestal, NY, passed away at Wilson Memorial Hospital after a rapid progression of lymphoma in the early morning of June 14, 2020. The services were necessarily modest but thorough. He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Dr. Sukanya Prasad; his brother, Venkatesh Prasad; his sister, Lakshmi Kotha; his son, Sanjay Prasad; his daughter and son-in-law, Rajani and Ryan Day; and his granddaughter, Gemma Day.



Seena grew up in Bengaluru (we still call it Bangalore), India. The eldest child of five to a banker, Balasa Radhakrishna Chetty, and a doting disciplinarian homemaker, Sharada Devi. His small neighborhood clinic was so beloved that when he left for England, most of the village was there to send him off from the airport in the early 70's. In Sheffield, he made friends as he usually did and spent most weekends in mid/late fall '75 driving back and forth to London to buy cases of mangos as they were the only thing his expectant wife could reliably eat. After 8 years in the New York City area and a year in Nashville, TN, he settled in Vestal, NY, and slowly established himself as a stalwart of the community.



He was and always will be a husband, a father, a brother, a grandfather, a physician, a mentor, a friend, a cricket and Bollywood enthusiast, a supporter of productive immigrants, a gadget guy, a car guy, a cook (and cooking show enthusiast), a guy that often went out of his way for reasons that made him simultaneously annoying and admirable, and a guy that reliably said "That's ok" to most issues that he experienced or that were brought to him. In lieu of flowers or food deliveries to the family, support in the form of donations or engagement to health, food security, and Vedic organizations would be greatly appreciated (e.g., UHS Foundation, local food banks, India Cultural Center of TriCities, Arsha Vidhya Gurukulam).









