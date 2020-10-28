1/
Stanley Grzybowski
Stanley Grzybowski

Endicott - Stanley A. Grzybowski, 89 of Endicott, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was married to Lorraine Chisak for 37 years before her death from Cancer. He was by her side for every doctor visit, treatment, and cared for her every need at home even as she moved into hospice care. He never complained about his role of caregiver.

Besides his wife he was predeceased by his parents John and Julia and seven siblings.

Stanley is survived by two children, Tami and John and John's wife Valerie; three grandchildren Briana, Brandon, and Jocelyn. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. When he Returned to States he went to school on the GI Bill, which led to a job with IBM, retiring in 1989, after 34 years of service. Stanley was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church serving as Lector, Usher, Funeral Luncheons, and many other functions. He was also a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society. In retirement, he enjoyed playing blackjack at the casinos, working on cars, with one of his passions buying and restoring El Caminos.

He was always available for his daughter in law Valerie to provide support on home projects even after their move and loved spending time with his grandchildren, making many memorable trips to TN to be with them for every special occasion or no occasion at all.

Special thanks to the staff at Ideal Senior Center for their kindness, compassion, and care for Stanley.

Due to the COVID19 virus, there will be no public viewing at this time. The family will schedule a memorial service at some future date. Expressions of Sympathy in Stanley's memory may be made to The Felician Sisters1315 Enfield Street Enfield CT. 06082






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
