|
|
Stanley J. Albrechta
Binghamton - Stanley J. Albrechta, 84, passed away peacefully at Willow Point Nursing Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Juliana and his in-laws Xavier and Josephine. He is survived by his wife Margaret, married and in love for 62 years; his children Stanley (Josephine), Colleen (John), Linda (Rob), Sherri (Jim), Kathleen (Tom) and Michael; grandchildren Stanley (Jessica), Nicole, Lauren (Eric), Ellie (Terance), Bob (Teralynn), Julia, Sarah, Gianni, Jim, Ashley, and Henre; great-grandchildren Stanley and Melina; sister Julie (Bob) and brother Richard (Linda); sister-in-laws Teresa, Sue (Bob), and Rose (Norm); brother-in-law William (Mary) and many nephews and nieces. Stanley graduated from Binghamton Central High School and served in the U.S. Navy between 1952-1956. He retired from IBM Endicott after nearly 40 years, where he worked as a sheet metal fabricator. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Conklin for ten years and was a member (50+ years) of the Parish of Saints John and Andrew. He was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout his entire life and enjoyed tying fishing flies and jigs in his workshop. He enjoyed sharing happy memories of his time in the First Ward with family and friends. To South Wing One at Willow Point Nursing Home, we appreciate all you did for Stanley while he was under your care. Your compassion and attentiveness during his final hours will forever be appreciated by his family. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:30 am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sts. John & Andrews Church with Rev. Msgr. Meagher officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 - 6 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2019