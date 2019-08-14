|
Stanley Kowalski
Vestal - Stanley E. Kowalski of Vestal, NY, passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 95, in Susquehanna Nursing Home Comfort Care. He grew up in Dickson City, PA, where he met and married Isabelle Zalewski, his wife of 67 years.
Stan joined the Army Air Force in 1942 and served until World War II ended in 1945. He was stationed in the Pacific Theatre with the 63 rd Bombardment Squadron, 43 rd Bombardment Group as the Radio Observer on a B24 Bomber, a plane known as the Liberator. He was a well decorated soldier, including having received the Air Medal with three Bronze Leaves and the Philippine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Star.
After the war, Stan joined the National Guard, earned an accounting degree from the University of Scranton, and later spent his career at General Electric Company in Johnson City, NY.
Stan was a long time resident of Vestal, where he and Isabelle raised four children, ever supporting them in pursuit of their goals. As a beloved father, he made the time spent with their children great fun, from sledding to swimming to table games and much more. Holiday gatherings sparkled with the tones of Stan's harmonica. A true family man, he loved camping trips with his family and delighted in taking home movies. He was a great Little League coach and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and poker.
Stan was predeceased by his parents Felix and Mary Kowalski; his step-father Anthony Godlewski; his loving wife Isabelle; his brothers Alexander and Thaddeus; and his sisters, Sophie, Phyllis, and Stasia. He is survived by his children, Stan Jr., Sandra, Janet Bernardin, and Christopher; by his grandchildren, Tara, Andrew, Lindsay, Nicholas, and Christian; and by his great-grandson Wesley.
The family is grateful to the staff of Susquehanna Rehabilitation Center for their quality care and personal kindnesses shown to their cherished father. Special thanks are sent to Joanne and Patty for their loving attention and exceptional care over his years of residency.
Viewing will be held on Friday at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, from 4-6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. From there, a brief service will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019