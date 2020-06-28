Stanley Lindow
1932 - 2020
Stanley Lindow

Susquehanna, PA - Stan Lindow, 88, earned his wings and joined Evelyn (wife of 54 years) in heaven after a brief illness on Monday, June 22, 2020.

He is survived by 3 of his daughters, Denise (Carl) Robbins, Sue (Larry) Sivers and Dawn Gerdus; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2.5 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his loving companion Dolly.

Stan was predeceased by his wife Evelyn; 2 daughters Pat Scalzo and Josie Lindow; parents Walter & Johannah Lindow; and his 12 siblings.

Stan was dedicated to his family and was very active in his community. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War, he was a lifetime member of the Susquehanna Fire & Ambulance Department for 50 years, American Legion Post 86 for 50 plus years (35 of which he served as Chaplin), and 55 years with the Carpenters Union Local 277.

Stan will always be remembered for his big smile, jokes and his positive outlook on life. He enjoyed reading and watching westerns, WWE, being outdoors in his flower garden and berry patch, and taking Dolly for walks or rides on his scooter.

There will be a Funeral Service at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna PA on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Monday June 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Masks will be required for entry.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the Susquehanna Fire Department, PO Box 175 Susquehanna, PA 18847 and The American Legion Post 86, 1234 W Main Street Susquehanna, PA 18847.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
Funeral services provided by
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Sympathy to Stan's family, we are sorry for the lose of your Dad, Grandpa. Stan was a neighbor to me for many years while growing up on top of Jail Hill. Always friendly and ready to engage in conversation.
Gerry and Beverly Mess
June 26, 2020
Never have I met a man as honorable as Stan. His joy of helping others as a fireman, chaplin was surpassed only by his love for his family. As he enters the gate of eternal life, always cherish fond memories of him.
Philip
Friend
