Stanley Russell Baker
1943 - 2020
Stanley Russell Baker

Endicott - Stanley Russell Baker age 76 of Endicott, NY passed away June 4, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He retired as an engineer with IBM after 36 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Betty Baker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Mae Willis. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Willis Baker; children: Adam Baker (Leslie) and Audra Fegley (Damon); grandchildren, Dorian and Nora Fegley; sisters-in-law: Sandra McAvoy (Thomas), Darlene Eldred (Merle) and Jackie Fabiano (Vince); several nieces and nephews; cousins, Janet Owens (Bill), Chuck and Al Abplanalp. Private family services will be held.

Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
