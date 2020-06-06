Stanley Russell Baker
Endicott - Stanley Russell Baker age 76 of Endicott, NY passed away June 4, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He retired as an engineer with IBM after 36 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Betty Baker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Mae Willis. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Willis Baker; children: Adam Baker (Leslie) and Audra Fegley (Damon); grandchildren, Dorian and Nora Fegley; sisters-in-law: Sandra McAvoy (Thomas), Darlene Eldred (Merle) and Jackie Fabiano (Vince); several nieces and nephews; cousins, Janet Owens (Bill), Chuck and Al Abplanalp. Private family services will be held.
Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.