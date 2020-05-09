Stanley V. Koliander



Endicott - It is with a broken heart that I write of my Dad's unexpected passing on Sunday, April 26, while at Lourdes Hospital recovering from hip surgery.



Born on October 10, 1938 in Johnson City, NY, Dad, standing at 6'7" tall in high school, went on to become a star basketball player for the JC Wildcats. He was selected for the 1956 Binghamton Press' annual STC All-Star Team which also included the famed Ernie Davis whom Dad played basketball against. Dad's favorite quote from an article written about that game was "He (Ernie Davis) fouled out in vain trying to stop the casual Mr. Koliander." Dad received a basketball scholarship from St. Bonaventure University where he continued to play the sport.



Dad was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, much to my chagrin, and loved to fish, especially for muskie on the St. Lawrence, salmon on Lake Ontario and walleye on Oneida Lake. Up until two years ago he spent the summers at Sylvan Beach fishing for "one for the board" along with his brother Gary almost every day. In the fall he'd enjoy papinky picking and taught me the good mushrooms from the bad ones.



Dad retired as a Major Subcontracts Buyer from IBM Owego close to 30 years ago. He was also a member of the Endicott Elks Lodge 1977 and the American Legion Post 1700.



Dad was very close to his family and was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Bertha, brother Bob and many aunts and uncles. He was also predeceased by his Maltese dogs, Mandy and Misty, who will join him in his final place of rest.



Dad is survived by me, his only child and daughter, Jamie Lorrayne Koliander (Chuck Wesko), my Mom, Sandi Koliander, with whom he was good friends and shared a special bond with. He is also survived by his brother Gary Koliander (Linda), niece, Kim Spaulding (Adam), two nephews, Eric Koliander (Tracy) and Scott Koliander (Renee) along with their children, Aaron and Ethan Spaulding, Malia, Brooke, Dylan and Devin Koliander, his significant other of over 30 years, Shirley Clark, along with many cousins and friends. With Dad's tall stature, odd sense of humor, one of a kind personality and big heart, he made friends easily wherever he went.



Thank you to Inna and Dwight for helping Dad, allowing him to live on his own and keep his independence.



At his request there were no services. For those who would like to honor his memory, please consider a donation to Every Dog's Dream Rescue, 420 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.



And Dad, as you would always sign the cards you gave me, Love You Always and Forever XXXOOO.









