Hancock - Stanley Vaughn Karcher, of Hancock, NY passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Rotterdam, NY at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, and his tried and true Yorkie companion, Lavi. Vaughn was born May 2, 1930 in Hale Eddy, NY to Harold O. and Ruth (Shanly) Karcher, and grew up in Scott Center, PA. He married Sandra Clark in 1959, and they lived and raised their family in Hancock.



Vaughn was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 289 in Hancock, having served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a police officer for over 30 years by the City of New York Board of Water Supply/Department of Environmental Protection out of Beerston, NY. Vaughn served on the Hancock School Board, as Mayor of Hancock, and could be seen in many village parades driving his 1930 Model-A Ford.



Vaughn was an avid outdoorsman and a long-time member of both the Tomar Mountain Gun Club and Scott Rod & Gun Club. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, gardening, and watching all manner of sports played by his children, grandchildren, and by the New York Yankees.



Vaughn is survived by his three children, Mary Karcher-Redzich, Binghamton; Sherry (Greg) Karcher-Hewitt, Rotterdam; and, Vaughn C. (Melissa) Karcher, also of Hancock, and by his six grandchildren: Trudy & Maeve Redzich, Maire Grace & Andrew Hewitt, and Mason & Brennan Karcher. He is further survived by his sister and brother, Ruth Ann Geer & Ronald Karcher of Orlando, FL, cousins, nieces, and a nephew.



In addition to his parents, Vaughn was predeceased by his wife, Sandra, and his brother Harold S. Karcher.



A calling hour will be held outdoors at the Hale Eddy Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with a graveside service immediately following at 2:00 pm. Due to health restrictions, guests are asked to wear a mask and, if needed, bring a lawn chair, as none can be made available at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 289, 210 Pennsylvania Ave, Hancock, NY, 13783.



