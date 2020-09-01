1/1
Stanley Vaughn Karcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Vaughn Karcher

Hancock - Stanley Vaughn Karcher, of Hancock, NY passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Rotterdam, NY at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, and his tried and true Yorkie companion, Lavi. Vaughn was born May 2, 1930 in Hale Eddy, NY to Harold O. and Ruth (Shanly) Karcher, and grew up in Scott Center, PA. He married Sandra Clark in 1959, and they lived and raised their family in Hancock.

Vaughn was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 289 in Hancock, having served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a police officer for over 30 years by the City of New York Board of Water Supply/Department of Environmental Protection out of Beerston, NY. Vaughn served on the Hancock School Board, as Mayor of Hancock, and could be seen in many village parades driving his 1930 Model-A Ford.

Vaughn was an avid outdoorsman and a long-time member of both the Tomar Mountain Gun Club and Scott Rod & Gun Club. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, gardening, and watching all manner of sports played by his children, grandchildren, and by the New York Yankees.

Vaughn is survived by his three children, Mary Karcher-Redzich, Binghamton; Sherry (Greg) Karcher-Hewitt, Rotterdam; and, Vaughn C. (Melissa) Karcher, also of Hancock, and by his six grandchildren: Trudy & Maeve Redzich, Maire Grace & Andrew Hewitt, and Mason & Brennan Karcher. He is further survived by his sister and brother, Ruth Ann Geer & Ronald Karcher of Orlando, FL, cousins, nieces, and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, Vaughn was predeceased by his wife, Sandra, and his brother Harold S. Karcher.

A calling hour will be held outdoors at the Hale Eddy Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with a graveside service immediately following at 2:00 pm. Due to health restrictions, guests are asked to wear a mask and, if needed, bring a lawn chair, as none can be made available at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 289, 210 Pennsylvania Ave, Hancock, NY, 13783.

Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel
29 East Main Street
Hancock, NY 13783
(607) 637-2581
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved