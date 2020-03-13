Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
Stefy A. Mayers

Stefy A. Mayers Obituary
Stefy A. Mayers

Endicott - Stefy A. Mayers of Endicott, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, peacefully at home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Mayers, Endicott, N.Y.; her sisters Margaret (Larry) Welch, and Helen (John) Saraceno.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Richard Pason, Buffalo, N.Y.; one son, Jeffrey Mayers, Endicott, N.Y.; one grandson, Alexander Pason, Cambridge, U.K.; one granddaughter, Jacquie Pason, Buffalo, N.Y.; one sister, Mary Bennett, Vestal, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Holicky, Johnson City N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.

She was a retired nursery school teacher of the Valley Nursery School at Central Methodist, and care giver to a very special person in her life, Matthew Feldman.

She was a member of St Joseph's parish.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Monday evening from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to: ACHIEVE: https://www.achieveny.org/donate/give/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
