|
|
Stefy A. Mayers
Endicott - Stefy A. Mayers of Endicott, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, peacefully at home.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Mayers, Endicott, N.Y.; her sisters Margaret (Larry) Welch, and Helen (John) Saraceno.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Richard Pason, Buffalo, N.Y.; one son, Jeffrey Mayers, Endicott, N.Y.; one grandson, Alexander Pason, Cambridge, U.K.; one granddaughter, Jacquie Pason, Buffalo, N.Y.; one sister, Mary Bennett, Vestal, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Holicky, Johnson City N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
She was a retired nursery school teacher of the Valley Nursery School at Central Methodist, and care giver to a very special person in her life, Matthew Feldman.
She was a member of St Joseph's parish.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Monday evening from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to: ACHIEVE: https://www.achieveny.org/donate/give/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020