Stella G. Bertholf
Binghamton - Stella Georgia (Callas) Bertholf, 84, of Binghamton, NY, was called home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019 after a courageous and sudden battle with cancer.
Stella was born in Elmira, N.Y. on May 11, 1935, the youngest of seven children born to the late Peter and Helen (Lampros) Callas. She graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1953 followed by a 2-year business program in Elmira, N.Y. She held several positions in insurance and loan businesses in Elmira and Jamestown, N.Y., then after her children were in school she joined Sears Roebuck in downtown Binghamton, N.Y. where she worked in accounting and auditing from 1969-2013.
Stella was best known for her infectious laughter and bright, stunning smile that captured the attention of whomever she met. Her sense of humor, outgoing nature and youthful, inner child remained intact until her final hours, and will be sorely missed by her family and many close friends. Stell was proud of her Greek heritage and was known to all as an amazing cook and master of her "white cake," which was repeatedly requested by many. She was a meticulous homemaker and had a passion for decorating and fashion. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who adored spending time with extended family and spoiling her grandkids. She is survived by her son Greg Bertholf (Robin), and daughter Steph Bertholf, as well as her grandchildren Alexis, Danae, Nicholas, Melina and Julia. She also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews and several close, treasured friends. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. The family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Church Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 23, 2019