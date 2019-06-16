|
Stella H. (Glinka) Jackson
Johnson City - Stella H. (Glinka) Jackson, 85, of Johnson City passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Angela and Anthony Glinka; two sisters, Theresa Gaughan and Rosalie Stuart; and brother, Anthony Glinka. She is survived by husband of 56 years, Charles P. Jackson; son, Ronald Jackson; grandson, Graham Jackson; two sisters, Genevieve Butler and Antoinetta Glinka; sister-in-law, Kathleen Glinka; as well as eleven nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Stella was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church and the Bereavement Luncheon Committee as well as Senior Lunches. She was retired from ATT Communication and was a member of TCP Excelsior 98 Pioneers. Her other loves were vegetable and flower gardening and taking care of others. Friends and family may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10am, Thursday at St. James Church, 131 Main St., Johnson City. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stella's memory may be made to St. James Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019