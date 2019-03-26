|
Stella Polosky
Binghamton - Stella Polosky, 90, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019. She was born in Poland, the daughter of Peter and Bertha Romankiewicz. She immigrated from Poland with her mother at the age 2, while her father was awaiting for their arrival in the States. She was always proud of her heritage and Polish holiday traditions. Raising her 4 children, she was employed at Marine Midland and GE, while at the same time was our spiritual leader never missing a beat. Her devotion to the Lord was so strong that she never missed a First Friday mass. Once retired, she volunteered daily working many hours at UHS General Hospital, as well as AARP and St. Cyril's Church. She loved making food for others and look forward to rolling hundreds of holupkis for St. Cyril's events. These, along with working Bingo, were special social times for her. She enjoyed travelling abroad with her husband and their 50 years of family gatherings at Melody Lake. She was so proud of all her successful grandchildren. She enjoyed playing card games with them, keeping the candy drawer full, knitting baby blankets for their future children, and saying prayers for the Lord to guide them. Somehow in her spare time, she had an undying devotion to making hundreds and hundreds of rosaries for oversea missions. Having a quality that many don't possess, Stella always welcomed extended family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years Joseph (Sox) Polosky Sr. along with her four children - Karen Shimp (Everett), Linda Ryan-Connors (Tom), Joseph Jr (Carol), and Kenneth (Marilyn) as well as several grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister Lucille Cole (Terry) as well as well several nieces and nephews. The funeral services will be held Thursday at St. Cyril's Church with calling hours starting 9:00AM followed by a 10:30AM Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Stella to the St. Cyril's Organ Fund ..... "Ja Chie Kocham" all.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019