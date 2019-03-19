|
|
Stephanie Lynn Fisher (Heckathorn)
Vestal - Stephanie Lynn Fisher (Heckathorn), 36, of Vestal, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 10, 1982. She is predeceased by her father, David, three uncles, an aunt and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Lynn (Avery); sister, Danielle; brother, Tony; grandparents Kenneth and Janice Avery Sr.; aunts and uncles Carl and Denise Jones Jr., Kenneth and Deirdre Avery Jr., Donald Heckathorn, several cousins, her church family, and her pupper dog, Andrew. Steph graduated SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Biology and a Master's Degree from Elmira College in Elementary Education. She had a love for teaching children and attending church regularly. Steph played soccer while in school, as well on travel teams. She also coached her brother's soccer team. Steph had a love for music, attending concerts, watching Hallmark movies and anything Pooh Bear-related. Steph had an infectious laugh and beautiful smile that lit up any room she was in. Anyone who knew her was inspired by her positive outlook. She was a hero to many. Steph's family would like to thank the amazing Neuro Unit team at Sitrin Health Care Center who provided her exemplary and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott, NY 13760. The family will receive friends at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St., Endicott, NY 13760 on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in Steph's memory may send to Sitrin Health Care Center, Neuro Unit, 2050 Tilden Ave. P.O. Box 1000, New Hartford, NY 13413 or to Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019