|
|
Stephen A. Korducavich
Binghamton - Stephen A. Korducavich, 86, of Binghamton passed away February 9th at Mercy House. Steve was born on January 31st, 1934 in Scranton, PA. He served in the US Air Force and attended Scranton University where he received Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Steve also attended Cornell University where he received his ABD. Steve enjoyed a long career at SUNY Broome, continuing to teach part time after retiring as a Professor Emeritus. Steve was predeceased by his brother Thomas, son Stephen and grandsons Patrick and Alex. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Sonya; son Philip & Melissa; beloved grandchildren Frank, Lukas, Spencer, Parker & Eliza; sister Margret and sister in law Joyce. Steve was known for his quick wit, stories and jokes. He enjoyed fishing, slot machines and spending time with his family. A celebration of his life will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020