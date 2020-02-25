|
Stephen A. Ostrander
Little River, SC - 4/24/48 2/18/20
Steve aka The Big O passed away unexpectedly in Little River S.C.
He is predeceased by parents Martin and Norma and brothers Arthur and Dennis. Survived by his wife Jo Ellen (Jody), sisters Virginia, Susan, and Jeanie, brothers Gary (Sandy) Edward (Jackie), daughter Kim Castle, sons Jamie and Branden, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 stepchildren Ashley and Zackery and 2 very special nieces Robin (Bob) Blass and Barb (Wayne) Gorsline along with his nephew Bob (Michelle) Sturdevant. After retiring in 2014 from Elliott Mfg. we relocated to S.C. where he worked part time for The Ripken Experience Baseball Fields in Myrtle Beach.
He also consulted at Suhner in GA. and donated his time to the neighborhood HOA. Out-spoken nonsense kind of a guy which is exactly what we loved about him. He enjoyed playing golf with his long time friends aka the usually suspects. Steve will be sorely missed by friends and family and his K-9 buddies little boy and jazz. Respecting Steve's wishes there will be no service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020