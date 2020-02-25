Services
Lee's Funeral Home Llc
160 Fisher Ave
White Plains, NY 10606
(914) 949-0372
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Ostrander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Ostrander


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen A. Ostrander Obituary
Stephen A. Ostrander

Little River, SC - 4/24/48 2/18/20

Steve aka The Big O passed away unexpectedly in Little River S.C.

He is predeceased by parents Martin and Norma and brothers Arthur and Dennis. Survived by his wife Jo Ellen (Jody), sisters Virginia, Susan, and Jeanie, brothers Gary (Sandy) Edward (Jackie), daughter Kim Castle, sons Jamie and Branden, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 stepchildren Ashley and Zackery and 2 very special nieces Robin (Bob) Blass and Barb (Wayne) Gorsline along with his nephew Bob (Michelle) Sturdevant. After retiring in 2014 from Elliott Mfg. we relocated to S.C. where he worked part time for The Ripken Experience Baseball Fields in Myrtle Beach.

He also consulted at Suhner in GA. and donated his time to the neighborhood HOA. Out-spoken nonsense kind of a guy which is exactly what we loved about him. He enjoyed playing golf with his long time friends aka the usually suspects. Steve will be sorely missed by friends and family and his K-9 buddies little boy and jazz. Respecting Steve's wishes there will be no service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -