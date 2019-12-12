Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Stephen Atherley

Stephen Atherley Obituary
Stephen Atherley

Johnson City - Stephen Atherley, 70, died December 9, 2019. He worked for many years at Acquisto Paints in Binghamton. He is survived by his children Stephenie Atherley and John Atherley, 4 grandchildren Allaura and Adriana Atherley, Keyon Atherly and Mateo Morales, his sister Nancy Methlie and his brother Ed Methlie, Jr.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
