Stephen D. GriffisEndicott - Stephen Dale Griffis, age 70, passed through the veil into the land of his ancestors on June 30, 2020. Stephen is survived by his wife of 41 years, Evelyn. Also his children, Mary Cook, Endicott, Monica (Darryl) Peak, Endicott, Adrian Griffis, Endicott, and Brandon (Susan) Griffis, Destin, Florida, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Lisa Avery, Palmer, Alaska. Stephen served in US Army Intelligence in Viet Nam. He was a computer programmer for IA System in Albany, NY. A private burial service with Full Military Honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.