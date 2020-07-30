Stephen E. Pitcher
Vestal - Stephen E. Pitcher, 79, of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully at home early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020; He was born on March 16, 1941 the son of the late Raymond and Naomi (Barto) Pitcher. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Chloe Pizzi-Pitcher in 2006; He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Pitcher; his children, Amanda (Martin) Cooper, Liverpool, NY and Andrew (Elizabeth) Pitcher, Endicott; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Riley Cooper. Stephen was a veteran of the US Army serving as an MP during the Vietnam Conflict. Stephen worked as an engineer at IBM in Owego for many years. He was a humble and loving man whose family meant everything to him.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 302 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00AM with Rev. Daniel White, officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. Special thanks to Dr. Kristen Robillard, Dr. John DiMenna and Dr. Quasem for their many years of care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stephen's memory to Lourdes Hospice or the charity of your choice
