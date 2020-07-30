1/1
Stephen E. Pitcher
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen E. Pitcher

Vestal - Stephen E. Pitcher, 79, of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully at home early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020; He was born on March 16, 1941 the son of the late Raymond and Naomi (Barto) Pitcher. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Chloe Pizzi-Pitcher in 2006; He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Pitcher; his children, Amanda (Martin) Cooper, Liverpool, NY and Andrew (Elizabeth) Pitcher, Endicott; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Riley Cooper. Stephen was a veteran of the US Army serving as an MP during the Vietnam Conflict. Stephen worked as an engineer at IBM in Owego for many years. He was a humble and loving man whose family meant everything to him.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 302 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00AM with Rev. Daniel White, officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. Special thanks to Dr. Kristen Robillard, Dr. John DiMenna and Dr. Quasem for their many years of care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stephen's memory to Lourdes Hospice or the charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved