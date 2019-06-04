Stephen Easton Boll



Vestal - Stephen Easton Boll, 78, of Vestal, NY (formerly from Long Island, NY), passed away May 31, 2019. He is survived by his thee children; Stephen K Boll (Holly Farr) of Owego, NY, Heather Boll of Portland, OR and Sharon Boll of Kapaa, HI, one granddaughter, Adrianna Boll of Binghamton,NY, and several nieces and nephews, including Karen Boll-Dooling, Richard E. Boll and Brian S. Boll, all from Long Island, NY. He was predeceased by his longtime companion Patricia Lasky and brother Richard C. Boll.



Stephen graduated from Clarkson University with a Bachelors of Science Degree. He worked as a Process Engineer for IBM/Lockheed Martin, Owego,NY, retiring after 39 1/2 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing those pastimes with his family. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Cherokee Preserve Club, Inc. in Bethel, NY.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date and place to be announced. Cremation services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home.