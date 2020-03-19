|
|
Stephen Ellsworth
Owego, New York - Stephen J. Ellsworth, 62, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. Steve was predeceased by his father, Joseph Ellsworth. He is survived by his mother, Betty Ellsworth Albrechta; brother, Randy Ellsworth; his fiancee, Jodi Douglas; his children, Cory Ellsworth, Ryan Ellsworth, Kari Niemi, Dustin Douglas, Jordan Douglas and Kayla Harding, Logan and Natasha Douglas, Morgan Douglas, Kathryn Douglas and Marcus Macinski; several grandchildren and great-grandson; two nephews, Nicholas and Kyle Ellsworth; several extended family members. Steve worked for NYSDOT - Kirkwood. Due to current circumstances, a life celebrations service will be scheduled for a date to be determined. The family asks condolences be made to Steve's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020