1/1
Stephen G. Kupkovich
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen G. Kupkovich

Maine, NY - Stephen G Kupkovich, 68, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes. Born on July 24, 1951 to the late Geraldine and Stephen Kupkovich. Stephen attended Maine-Endwell Central School graduating in 1969. He worked at Vail-Ballou for 41 years as a printer. In those years he was recognized many times for excellent performance. Steve-O enjoyed fishing, golfing, NASCAR and the NY Giants.

He is survived by his children, Joe and Jenny Kupkovich, Chris and Cheryl Kupkovich, Amy Polhamus and Melissa Korosec, Sarah and Jamie Boehm. His sisters, Lavana and the late Tom Lynch, Eva and Mark Morabito, Ann O'Loughlin, and Denise and Terry LaRocca. Along with his seven grandchildren Matthew Betancourt, Joey and Stevie Kupkovich, and Brody, Xzander, Oliver and Maxwell Boehm, and also many nieces and nephews.

There will be a grave side service and burial held at Riverhurst Cemetery on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved