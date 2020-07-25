Stephen G. KupkovichMaine, NY - Stephen G Kupkovich, 68, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes. Born on July 24, 1951 to the late Geraldine and Stephen Kupkovich. Stephen attended Maine-Endwell Central School graduating in 1969. He worked at Vail-Ballou for 41 years as a printer. In those years he was recognized many times for excellent performance. Steve-O enjoyed fishing, golfing, NASCAR and the NY Giants.He is survived by his children, Joe and Jenny Kupkovich, Chris and Cheryl Kupkovich, Amy Polhamus and Melissa Korosec, Sarah and Jamie Boehm. His sisters, Lavana and the late Tom Lynch, Eva and Mark Morabito, Ann O'Loughlin, and Denise and Terry LaRocca. Along with his seven grandchildren Matthew Betancourt, Joey and Stevie Kupkovich, and Brody, Xzander, Oliver and Maxwell Boehm, and also many nieces and nephews.There will be a grave side service and burial held at Riverhurst Cemetery on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00am.