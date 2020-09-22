1/
Stephen H. Bagnick
Stephen H. Bagnick

Endicott - Stephen H. Bagnick, 55 passed away at his home on March 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Ruth K. Bagnick. Stephen is survived by his father Clayton Bagnick of Endicott, his brother Richard Bagnick of Endicott, and his brother David (Sheila) Bagnick of Vestal. Also surviving are Stephen's niece Jennifer (Christopher) Mayer and his grand nephew Owen. Steve also leaves behind many cousins and good friends. An avid skier and golfer, Steve was a lifelong resident of Endicott. He graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1983 and attended Alfred State College. He recently retired from UPS with 30 years of service. The family will hold a private burial at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday. September 26. Stephen's cousin, the Reverend Joyce K. Allen, will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial offerings be made to the West Corners Lions Club at 509 Carl Street Endicott, New York 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
