Stephen Karpel
Endicott, N.Y. - Stephen Karpel, 61, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Stephen was predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn Karpel; brother, George Karpel. He is survived by his three children and spouses, Sarah and Steven Spada, Benjamin and Brittany Karpel, Chelsea Karpel; two granddaughters, Sophia Karpel and Juliet Spada; sister, Catherine Paxton and Francis Garnsey; two brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph Karpel, Thomas and Margaret Karpel; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made to Stephen's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019