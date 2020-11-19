Stephen Leroy Gross
Endwell - Stephen Leroy Gross, age 73, left this life on November 18th, 2020 to join his mother Lelia "Jane" Williams and his father Frederick Leroy Gross in heaven. He has also joined a multitude of other family members who went on before him. Stephen is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Jo Anne and Scott Hall, his nephew and great -nephew Chris Church and Corey Dufton-Church, two aunts and an uncle -Dawn Kennicut and Barb and Cal Reynolds along with cousins too numerous to list. He is also survived by his long time girlfriend Karen Bartleson and her family. Stephen spent his last days at Wilson Cardiac Care ICU and for the two years preceding that he resided at the Willow Point Nursing Home where he entertained the staff and the residents with his humor, his playfulness, his flirtations, and an incredible ability to make friends with all of the families he met there. The family wish to thank the staff at Wilson Cardiac ICU, the staff at Willow Point, and for all those who met Steve at Willow Point for all their incredible care, their compassion and their friendship. He will be buried in Chenango Valley Cemetery.