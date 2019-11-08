Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St Maximus Church
4447 Gaskill Road,
Owego, NY
Stephen Mark Humphry Obituary
Stephen Mark Humphry

Binghamton - Stephen M. Humphry, 72 of Binghamton, passed away peacefully in his home November 6th, 2019.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Mary Humphry. Siblings John Humphry and Elizabeth Humphry. Stephen is survived by his wife Carolyn Ruth Humphry, his children Kelly Humphry, Luke Humphry, and Seth Humphry. By his twin sister Debbie (David) Nunemaker. Sister Sylvia Hurst. By his grandchildren Hannah Humphry, Logan Watt, Hayden Watt, and Macy Watt. And great grandchildren Delilah and Torry. Many beloved nieces and nephews. As well as numerous loving friends.

Stephen touched countless hearts during his life. He was graceful and humble in all his dealings. He was always quick to listen, wise in his rebuttal, while never mentioning a cross word. Stephen was a strong man of God, and exemplified the life of Christ throughout his life. He always put others first and cared deeply for his family and never hesitated to help anyone by both his actions and his speech. He is deeply loved by many and will be missed beyond words.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday 9 am at St Maximus Church, 4447 Gaskill Road, Owego. In lieu of flowers, Stephen's memory may be honored by donations to his Church which he loved and to which he donated much of his time and professional skills in ecclesiastical composition. Contributions may be mailed to St Maximus Church, 4447 Gaskill Road, Owego NY, 13827 (or) online at PayPal.me/stmaximuschurch

May God grant Stephen rest where the light of His countenance shines.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
