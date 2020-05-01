Stephen R. Watrous



Vestal - Stephen R. Watrous, 55, of Vestal passed away at home Saturday April 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Glenn Watrous Jr., Grandparents Glenn Sr. and Marian Watrous; and Thomas and Marie Casella Cheevers. Stephen is survived by his mother Joan Cheevers Watrous, and a sister Dr. Susan Watrous, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Stephen was a 1988 graduate of Colgate University, an IT Specialist with A+ Certification. He was a talented guitarist and artist. Those who knew him remember Steve as kind, generous, loving and funny.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephen will be buried in Calvary Cemetery. A donation in his memory may be made to Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.



Arrangements are by Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904.









