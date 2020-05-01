Stephen R. Watrous
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. Watrous

Vestal - Stephen R. Watrous, 55, of Vestal passed away at home Saturday April 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Glenn Watrous Jr., Grandparents Glenn Sr. and Marian Watrous; and Thomas and Marie Casella Cheevers. Stephen is survived by his mother Joan Cheevers Watrous, and a sister Dr. Susan Watrous, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Stephen was a 1988 graduate of Colgate University, an IT Specialist with A+ Certification. He was a talented guitarist and artist. Those who knew him remember Steve as kind, generous, loving and funny.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephen will be buried in Calvary Cemetery. A donation in his memory may be made to Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.

Arrangements are by Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved