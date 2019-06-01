|
|
Stephen Robert White
Aiken, SC - Stephen Robert White, age 66 of Aiken, South Carolina passed away January 10, 2019 at The Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born November 13, 1952 in Binghamton, New York to the late Walter Enoch and Marjorie Frances (Hull) White.
He is survived by Sharon (Bennett) White, his loving wife of 16 years and his children Matthew C. and Jacquelyn White, Michael and Megan White, Christopher and Michelle White, Matthew A. White, Joshua and Jessica White, and stepsons Michael Harris and Justin Dotey. Steve is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and his sisters, Pat (Bob) Velie and Dale Morreales, brothers Gary (Kathy) White and Don Williams, his cousin Terry Walker and many other dear cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his son Seth, and his sister Nancy.
Steve grew up in a loving and affectionate family making music alongside his mother and siblings. His East side childhood friendships were cherished throughout his lifetime. He was accomplished in the martial arts and a damn good ukulele player. After graduating from Binghamton North High School, he pursued a career in sales and his visionary style led him to many entrepreneurial pursuits.
Until recently, Steve and Sherry made Florida their home and built a family of friends around music, karaoke and good times. Upon retirement they started a new life in beautiful Aiken, South Carolina. Even to the end, Steve had a relentless sense of humor and was an endless source of jokes and true stories. He was always the life of the party. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSU Development Fund- James Cancer Hospital.
A Celebration of Life honoring Stephen Robert White will be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 3:00-7:00pm at The Beef, 62 Leroy St., Binghamton, NY 13905
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 1, 2019