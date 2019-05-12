|
Stephen Schrauger
Binghamton - Stephen Schrauger, of Binghamton Stephen Schrauger, 66, of Binghamton, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at Mercy House in Endicott. Born December 1, 1952, in Binghamton, NY, the son of the late Claude and Dorothy (McBride) Schrauger, and loving husband of 38 years of Doris (Lambert) Schrauger. Stephen worked at Belknap Lumber in Binghamton until his retirement. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him are his wife Doris, his children; Janet Wilkes, Binghamton, Stephen Schrauger, Johnson City, Robert Schrauger, Binghamton, Nora Schrauger, Johnson City and Laurie Beth Wenzinger, Binghamton. He is also survived by a grandson, Jamerson Airwyke. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday May 15th at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main Street Binghamton, NY from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Spring Forest Cemetery. Please visit Parsons Funeral Home to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 12 to May 13, 2019