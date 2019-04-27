|
|
Stephen Szwalla
- - Stephen John Szwalla passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his late wife Monika and his beloved daughter Mona Bohn.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gilman, daughter Tina Lavoie, step-sons Walter Tanner and James (Sarah) Tanner, son- in-law Stanley Slick, grandsons Michael (Sarah) Bohn, Christopher (Anndrea) Bohn, Tristan Lavoie, granddaughters Sam, Rachel, Christy, Alex, Jamie and Zoey, great grandchildren Elizabeth and Oliver, his father-in law, Walter Galloway, brothers Donald (Audrey) Tiderencel, John Szwalla, Tony (Nancy) Szwalla, and several beloved nieces and nephews. Stephen is also survived by his loyal dog and constant sidekick, Jackfrost.
Stephen served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a Photo Lab Operations Specialist, receiving a Good Conduct Medal. He retired from Singer Link and later from Broome Developmental Center. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, photographer, and videographer.
He was an outstanding and loving Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather and a loyal and generous friend to all those lucky enough to have known him.
The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to the kind and caring support of the Lourdes Hospice Staff. A Military Service will be held at 3:00 Monday, April 29, at the Mikeska Funeral Home, 161 Clinton Street, Binghamton, New York.
The family will receive family and friends at the Mikeska Funeral Home from 1 PM until the time of the Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lourdes Hospice in Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019