Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Endwell - Stephen T. Jurena, 92 of Endwell, peacefully passed away at the NY State Veterans Home at Oxford, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. That date was the 8th Anniversary of the death of his wife Arletta; they were married for 59 ½ years. He was also predeceased by daughter Jeanne; son-in-law Larry Summers; parents John and Elizabeth; brothers Louis and John and sister Ethel. He is survived by four sons Tom (Tammye) Jurena, Sand Springs, OK; Kevin Jurena, Endwell; Jim Jurena, Endwell, and Brian Jurena, Logan, UT; his grandchildren Jeremy; Justin; Alan; Patrick and Eleanor; also, several nieces; nephews and cousins. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Endicott, a graduate of Binghamton High School ('44) and St. Bonaventure University, ('51). He enlisted and served two years in the US Navy during WWII, and six years in the Army Reserves. He was an IBM retiree, with 32 years of service, also a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was active as a track and field official, for 14 years, serving as the assigner for his last 7 years. He was also active as a swim official for 32 years. Stephen sang in the church choir for about 40 years and the First Ward Senior Center Chorus. While serving on St. Joseph's Parish Council, he was asked to chair a committee, which produced the first church bulletin that had a business directory on the back page, which paid for the printing. He was a long term supporter of ACHIEVE, a chapter of Arc NY and a leader in the growth of local and state Special Olympics.

Funeral Services will be held Monday 10:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church at 11 am. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Sunday from 2-4 pm and Monday from 10-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to ACHIEVE.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
