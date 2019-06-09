|
Stephen T. Kubica
Binghamton - Stephen T. Kubica, 83, of Binghamton passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019, to his heaven where the walleyes are always biting, the ducks are flying low, the white-tails are also within range, and there is a constant video stream of his grandchildren's sports and activities. He was predeceased by his wife, Loretta Ondecko Kubica and his brother Joseph Kubic. He is survived by his brother, John Kubica, Binghamton, two daughters and sons-in-law Lynn and Cliff Greenwood, Afton, and Suzanne and Brent Beckley, Johnson City, his grandchildren Emily Greenwood, Amanda Greenwood, Ryan Conklin (Shannon Mohen), and Stephen Beckley. He was also delighted to have the opportunity to spend time with his twin great-grandsons Theodore and Marcus Conklin, his nephews William (Mila) Fairfax and John Kubica, and his god-daughter Christine (Juan) Plaza. Steve worked for I.B.M. in Endicott for 30 years and was involved in myriad defense related projects. He received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and also attended Purdue University. Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service at 2:30 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 9 to June 14, 2019