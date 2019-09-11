|
Stephen Timothy Stalker
Binghamton - Cellist Stephen Timothy Stalker, 76, passed away on the evening of September 6th at home, with family by his side. Stephen was born on May 18, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City and was passionate about music performance and education throughout his life.
He taught at the Interlochen Center for the Arts then was principal cellist of the Oklahoma Symphony before moving to Binghamton in the mid-1970's to join the string quartet residency program at Harper College. Over the years he taught at Binghamton University, Colgate University, Mansfield University, Ithaca College, Binghamton City Schools, and Broome Community College. He also maintained an active private teaching studio with students of all ages. He performed regularly with symphony orchestras and ensembles throughout the region, including the Prometheus Ensemble in Danbury CT, the Finger Lakes Chamber Ensemble, and the Catskill Chamber Players. He was particularly active and enthusiastic as a performer with the music faculty at Binghamton University. He was an officer and a founder of the Binghamton Cello Festival and the Southern Tier Music Teachers Association. Stephen also served as Strings Chair for the New York State School Music Association and as President of the New York State Chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
In addition to his passion for teaching and performing, Steve loved to travel and enjoyed visiting Italy, Denmark, Hawai'i, Puerto Rico, Canada, Cape Cod, and New York City. He enjoyed experiencing and learning about new foods, artwork, and cultures. Steve was predeceased by his wife Janet Brady in 2000. He is survived by his son Andrew (Ida Balslev) and grandson Esben, of Copenhagen; and partner Martha Colgan of Binghamton. Steve loved spending time with Martha's extended family and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Memorial Church in Binghamton on Wednesday, September 11th at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow at the church. Family and friends may gather at 1:00 PM. Donations in Steven's memory may be made to the United Way of Broome County (www.uwbroome.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019