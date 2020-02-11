|
Stephney Welch
Binghamton - Stephney "Skip" (Balan) Welch, 80, of Binghamton, NY passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by her family after an aggressive battle with leukemia. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, David; her daughter, Paula; parents Helen and Stephen Balan; and parents-in-law, Merton and Myrtle Welch. She is survived by her three children, Chris (Lisa) Welch, Tim (Nipha) Welch, Monica (Roman) Passante; four grandchildren, Rachel, Alex, Stevie and Chris; sister Letty (Gary) Vonderhaar as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Skip was very involved at St. James Church, serving for years as a CCD and RCIA teacher and member of the bell choir, prayer group and rosary makers. Skip also served as a Eucharistic minister both at St. James and Wilson Hospital. When not spreading her faith through good works, she managed the hall for the Knights of Columbus 206. She enjoyed frequent trips to the casino, always knowing which machine was ready to pay-out. Skip will be remembered for her "Skip-ism's" (her wise words) and her "Skippy nickels". She will continue to inspire her family and friends through the indelible impact of her actions and words. The family would like to thank the staff at Broome Oncology, especially Dr. Yalamanchili and Debra Schaffer, as well as staff on South Tower 5 at Wilson for their compassionate care. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 15th at St. James Church, 131 Main St., Johnson City at 10:30am. The family will receive friends and family at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc.150 Main St. Johnson City on Friday, February 14th from 3 till 6 PM. Burial will be in the Slovak Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Skip's memory can be made to or by donating blood in her honor to the American Red Cross.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020