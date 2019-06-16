|
Sterling Lee Moulton
Vestal - Sterling Lee Moulton, 86, of Vestal New York, passed away January 7, 2019 in Johnson City, New York.
A celebration of life will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Endwell, NY on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend James H. Walck, Our Savior Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Maine Cemetery.
Sterling was born in Vestal New York to Bert, Sr and Minnie Moulton on February 28, 1932. He worked as self-employed Carpenter for 30+ years.
Sterling is preceded in death by his parents, Bert, Sr. and Minnie Moulton; two brothers Bert, Jr. and Robert Moulton; three children Lauri Mix, Karen and Anthony Moulton.
Sterling is survived by his two brothers Gerald Moulton and Richard (Debbie) Moulton; daughter Corine (Melissa Glasser) Moulton, sons Ronald (Dana) Moulton and Sterling B. Moulton; two grandchildren Parker Moulton and Amber Moulton.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful Personal Care Assistants (PCA), Southern Tier Independence Center, who loved and cared for Sterling
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019