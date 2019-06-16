Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Endwell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sterling Moulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sterling Lee Moulton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sterling Lee Moulton Obituary
Sterling Lee Moulton

Vestal - Sterling Lee Moulton, 86, of Vestal New York, passed away January 7, 2019 in Johnson City, New York.

A celebration of life will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Endwell, NY on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend James H. Walck, Our Savior Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Maine Cemetery.

Sterling was born in Vestal New York to Bert, Sr and Minnie Moulton on February 28, 1932. He worked as self-employed Carpenter for 30+ years.

Sterling is preceded in death by his parents, Bert, Sr. and Minnie Moulton; two brothers Bert, Jr. and Robert Moulton; three children Lauri Mix, Karen and Anthony Moulton.

Sterling is survived by his two brothers Gerald Moulton and Richard (Debbie) Moulton; daughter Corine (Melissa Glasser) Moulton, sons Ronald (Dana) Moulton and Sterling B. Moulton; two grandchildren Parker Moulton and Amber Moulton.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful Personal Care Assistants (PCA), Southern Tier Independence Center, who loved and cared for Sterling
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.