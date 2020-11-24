1/1
Steve J. Mannino
1922 - 2020
Steve J. Mannino

Binghamton - Steve Mannino, 98, died on Nov. 23, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Cologero and Francesca Mannino; Helen, his wife of 65 years; a grandson, Joseph Mannino; brothers, Charles (Mary), Tony (Annie), Vincent (Jean), Paul (Marcella), Frank (Ninna), Salvatore, and sisters, Jenny Delara (Larry) and Catherine Thayler (Ted). He is survived by a sister, Sally Vivarito (Sonny) a brother, Joseph (Loraine), his three children, Frances Gdovin (Joe), John Mannino (Caryl Ann), Ann Lewis, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Steve was born on Aug 18, 1922 in his parents home on Prince Street in Lower Manhattan (Little Italy) and was an Army Veteran of the Second World War. He was a long time employee of and retired from Link Aviation. He was a member of St. Francis Church of Hillcrest NY.

Steve will be interred at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell NY, after a brief family ceremony. After a run of 98 years he deserves the rest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to a charity of your choice.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
