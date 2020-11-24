1/1
Windsor - Steven D. Kasmarcik 68, of Windsor, passed away on November 21, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Lillian Kasmarcik; brothers David, Gerald, Walter Jr. and Lawrence; sister Nancy Miller. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Kasmarcik; children Kara, Kristopher (Amber) Kasmarcik, Kaeleb; step-children Jenelle (Tim), Philip (Erin); grandchildren Giannah, Gabriellah, Jonah, Gemma, and soon to be Harper; step-grandchildren Bella, Caia, Gabe, Elijah; siblings Stuart (Debra), Victor (Delores), Kenneth, Sharon Wilson, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews. Steven is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Steven loved golfing, playing cards with family and friends, traveling, and sharing time with his extended family. He was a loving generous and giving man, who didn't hesitate to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
