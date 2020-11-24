Steven D. Kasmarcik



Windsor - Steven D. Kasmarcik 68, of Windsor, passed away on November 21, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Lillian Kasmarcik; brothers David, Gerald, Walter Jr. and Lawrence; sister Nancy Miller. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Kasmarcik; children Kara, Kristopher (Amber) Kasmarcik, Kaeleb; step-children Jenelle (Tim), Philip (Erin); grandchildren Giannah, Gabriellah, Jonah, Gemma, and soon to be Harper; step-grandchildren Bella, Caia, Gabe, Elijah; siblings Stuart (Debra), Victor (Delores), Kenneth, Sharon Wilson, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews. Steven is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Steven loved golfing, playing cards with family and friends, traveling, and sharing time with his extended family. He was a loving generous and giving man, who didn't hesitate to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store