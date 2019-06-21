Services
Crevasse Simple Cremation - Jacksonville
8380 Baymeadows Rd., Suite 10
Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 990-5274
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven E. Eddy


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven E. Eddy Obituary
Steven E. Eddy

Jacksonville, FL - Steven E. Eddy, 55, passed peacefully in Jacksonville, Florida June 15th, 2019.

He was predeceased by his father Howard Eddy, nephew Gerald Winston, grandparents Amelia Robinson, George, and Mildred Eddy.

He's survived by his mother Virginia Huston, sisters Charlynne Barton and Donna Winston (Jerry), nieces Kelly Barton, Tami Denny (Skip), nephew Daniel Barton, many cousins, great nieces and nephews, special person in his life Karen Schrader.

He grew up in Binghamton NY (Hillcrest). Attended Chenango Valley High School. Steve has also lived in Brewster MA, Verona NY, Summerfield, and Jacksonville FL.

He's remembered by family and friends as being considerate and giving, placing others before himself, having a great attitude and sense of humor. His special interests in life were playing guitar, riding his motorcycle, enjoying the outdoors and observing the wildlife.

At Steve's request no services to be held. Please consider contributions in his memory to Community Hospice, Jacksonville, FL or The .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now