Steven E. Eddy
Jacksonville, FL - Steven E. Eddy, 55, passed peacefully in Jacksonville, Florida June 15th, 2019.
He was predeceased by his father Howard Eddy, nephew Gerald Winston, grandparents Amelia Robinson, George, and Mildred Eddy.
He's survived by his mother Virginia Huston, sisters Charlynne Barton and Donna Winston (Jerry), nieces Kelly Barton, Tami Denny (Skip), nephew Daniel Barton, many cousins, great nieces and nephews, special person in his life Karen Schrader.
He grew up in Binghamton NY (Hillcrest). Attended Chenango Valley High School. Steve has also lived in Brewster MA, Verona NY, Summerfield, and Jacksonville FL.
He's remembered by family and friends as being considerate and giving, placing others before himself, having a great attitude and sense of humor. His special interests in life were playing guitar, riding his motorcycle, enjoying the outdoors and observing the wildlife.
At Steve's request no services to be held. Please consider contributions in his memory to Community Hospice, Jacksonville, FL or The .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 21 to June 23, 2019